WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University’s Cessna Stadium is getting a makeover. The university’s Board of Trustees approved nearly $12 million for phases 1A and 1B of the project.

The new stadium will fit more than 10,000 people and include an eight-lane track and soccer field.

Phasing has been developed around maintaining the spectator seating and other infrastructure required for the annual Kansas State High School Track and Field Championship and the Wichita State track and field teams.

Construction on the project is expected to begin next year. The first improvements will happen on the east side of the existing track and include a bermed grass seating area for 2,390, new free-standing field lights, a ticket pavilion, and restrooms.