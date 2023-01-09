WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita State University (WSU) has been ranking 20th in the nation in engineering research and development funding.

That’s according to the data compiled for the National Science Foundation’s Higher Education Research and Development Survey for the 2021 fiscal year. According to the report, total R&D expenditures of $192 million, an increase of $38 million in 2020.

Wichita State has moved up to third in total aerospace R&D expenditures with $153 million and maintains its rank as first in industry-funded aerospace R&D with a total of $75 million. Much of that research is through the university’s National Institute for Aviation Research.

“Research is at the heart of Wichita State’s mission and vision. It drives innovation, advances knowledge, and helps solve complex problems facing our society,” says WSU President Dr. Rick Muma, in a news release. “As Kansas’ only urban public research university, this ranking is an honor, but it is not a surprise. And it sends a signal to the rest of the country that Wichita State is a powerful presence in the research arena, particularly in engineering.”

The university says the ranking places WSU among other prestigious universities like Johns Hopkins, Notre Dame, Standford, and MIT. Click here for more on the National Institute for Aviation Research.