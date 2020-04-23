WSU set to move all summer courses online due to COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University plans to open campus for students and faculty on May 26. KSN’s Andrea Herrera spoke with provost Richard Muma who said there will be many safety precautions in place.

Muma says it will be nice to have the campus open. Students will remain taking online or remote courses, but some of the on-site resources will be accessible. He says the May 26th opening will give students roughly three weeks to decide if they want to register for summer courses.

“What we will be going back to is what we were doing before we did the hard close down of the university, where our offices will be opened back up,” said Muma.

Students can use the library, the student health center, and other facilities on campus. They will be screened before entering to assure no one presents COVID-19 symptoms.

“That will be the biggest change is for people to get into in sync for what that might mean,” said Muma.

Student Abby Lanini says although this may take some getting used to, she is glad they are taking the safety measures.

“I personally am going to take it easy and kind of staying low just to see how it plays out, but I think it’s nice that they are opening up campus because it’s giving me hope that we can return in the fall,” said Lanini.

Returning students who have questions on how to enroll or what classes are available can contact the WSU mainline at (316) 978-3085 and talk to a faculty member.

LATEST STORIES: