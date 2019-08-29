WSU Tech and Metallica team up to strengthen female workforce in heavy metal

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Metallica’s ‘ All Within My Hands Foundation’ has provided WSU Tech and nine other colleges across the county with $100,000 each.

This grant will allow the opportunity to take 25 women and be able to create a training opportunity and an educational opportunity and a career opportunity for either welding, machining, or sheet metal assembly.

More programs to support and boost the number of women in manufacturing careers.

“Women are really good at this,” said Utash. Like every other industry that we have, we want to continue to grow that population. this will give us a great opportunity to do that.”

An opportunity all thanks to Metallica.

“Their whole idea was to give people a hand up give them the opportunity to find their passion to be able to have a career that they are passionate about,” said Utash. “I think it is an incredible pay it forward.”