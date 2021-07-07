WSU Tech announces new flight school for those wanting to become a pilot

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – WSU Tech will offer a two-year professional pilot program to prepare those looking for a professional pilot career in industries including commercial airlines, flight training, private or business aviation, cargo, and government organizations.

Instruction for the program will be at WSU Tech’s National Center for Aviation Training located at Colonel James Jabara Airport in northeast Wichita.

Graduates from the FAA Part 141 pilot program will earn an Associates of Applied Science in Professional Pilot from WSU Tech as well as be eligible for five ratings from the FAA; Private, Instrument, Commercial, Multiengine, and Certified Flight Instructor (CFI).

“What WSU is doing here is they are going to teach more pilots. There is a waiting list for flight schools and pilots, and we need more, not less, and it is exciting that it is finally coming to Wichita,” said Ron Draper, Textron Aviation.

Full completion of the program will take approximately two years. Outside of the classroom work, students will be required to complete a minimum of 235 flight hours that they will begin to complete in WSU Tech’s new Cessna Skyhawk 172, the ultimate training platform and the most popular single-engine aircraft in aviation history. The aircraft is leased to the college by Textron Aviation as part of its Top Hawk program.