WSU Tech announces tuition-free scholarships to help laid-off aviation workers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – WSU Tech is working to help laid-off aviation workers in Wichita.
On Friday, the college announced an opportunity for those affected to receive a tuition-free Wichita Promise Scholarship.
“It is a tough time, but I promise you, this community is behind every single one of these 2,800 plus people. So, let us help you and let us celebrate together when we get through the end of this storm,” said Dr. Sheree Utash, WSU Tech President.
The scholarship will pay tuition and fees for eligible classes and programs aimed at either helping people learn a new skill, add on to their existing skillset or finish their associate degree.
“We’ve built these training opportunities with the laid-off worker in mind with short-term, half-day classes so people can upskill, re-skill or finish their degree,” said Dr. Utash.
WSU Tech says they have classes starting as early as March with most reskill classes completed in six to eight weeks. The classes can go toward an AAS degree.
Those interested may contact WSU Tech or email upskill@wsutech.edu to set up a time to speak with an advisor.
More information on the scholarship offer and short-term upskill classes can be found by clicking here.
Access to all free resources and updated information available now at Air Capital Commitment.
- Four Workforce Centers – connect to open jobs, multiple job fairs, job search support
- 2-1-1 United Way – encouraged to call to connect to more than 1,050 programs in region
- Training and Education – options for short- and longer-term training and education
- Unemployment Resources – information about unemployment insurance
- Healthcare – information on COBRA and connections to neutral “assisters” for Marketplace
