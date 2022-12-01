WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The first classes for WSU Tech’s National Institute of Culinary and Hospitality Education (NICHE) will begin in January.

The new facility features five culinary lab kitchens, including one pastry kitchen, a banquet kitchen, a chocolate room, two classrooms, a student lounge, and a conference room. Niche is housed in the former Henry’s Department Store in downtown Wichita.

“We are so excited to welcome students to the National Institute for Culinary and Hospitality Education,” says WSU Tech President Dr. Sheree Utash. “Our hope is with the addition of this state-of-the-art facility in downtown Wichita that it will bring new life to our city’s core, expand the career pathway options for individuals in our region and promote Wichita as a destination for culinary and hospitality education.”

Information sessions about the culinary arts program will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. and Thursday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. at NICHE located at 124 S. Broadway. You will need to register online to attend.

