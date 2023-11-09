WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – WSU Tech was awarded a $1 million grant to go towards machining and manufacturing.

The gift was from the Gene Haas Foundation. The funds will be used to expand the college’s efforts in reaching and raising awareness in manufacturing among students in K-12. In recognition, WSU Tech’s newly renovated CNC (computer numerical control ) machining lab will be named the Gene Haas Innovation Lab.

“The Gene Haas Innovation Lab will be a transformative addition to our campus, empowering our students with the latest technologies and industry-relevant skills they need to excel in the field of CNC machining,” said Dr. Sheree Utash, president of WSU-Tech. “We are deeply honored to partner with the Gene Haas Foundation in this endeavor.”

The college also announced the launch of the Gene Haas Machining Scholarship for the spring semester. The scholarship will cover tuition and fees for one semester for both new and current students looking to pursue a technical certificate in CNC Operator or Machining Technology.

WSU Tech says classes will begin in January, and scholarships are awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis.