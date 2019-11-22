WSU Tech partners with Dondlinger Construction to create new apprenticeship program

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – During the week you can find Lashawna Griffin perfecting her craft. Griffin is preparing to graduate from WSU Tech and enter the construction field.

“I know that it’s high in demand and also it’s something women and men can both do,” said Griffin.

Finding a job post graduation just got easier. WSU Tech is partnering with Dondlinger construction to create their first apprenticeship program for the construction industry. “They will be more equipped to be able to go to the work place and be work ready,” said Sheree Utash, WSU Tech President.

WSU Tech was one of 20 colleges across the U.S. to receive a grant from the American Association of Community Colleges to help launch the program. BY accepting the grant WSU has committed to creating 150 apprenticeships within the next 3 years.

Students in the apprenticeship program will receive a full-time job offer from Dondlinger Construction. “I think it’s great cause then we are going to have a place that we know we will have an opportunity to work for Dondlinger,” said WSU tech student, Tanner Weber.

President of the construction company, Tom Dondlinger says this program will keep talent in Wichita and help meet the city’s demand. “We have to be able to provide the people to build the structures. If you look into the future of Wichita there is a lot of building programs coming up,” he said.

WSU Tech says this announcement will be a game changer. “I think we are gonna find more students coming in because there is a pathway to not only go to school and learn the technical skills that you need, but also get paid to do a job,” said Utash.

The apprenticeship program is expected to launch in January 2020.

