WSU Tech prepares for visit from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Ivanka Trump

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – WSU Tech National Center for Aviation Training is putting the final touches and going through security run-throughs just days before Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump are set to visit Wichita.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to show the work that we’re doing and how we are being diligent and working with employers to meet industry needs,” said Andy McFayden, WSU Tech executive director of strategic communications.

During the visit on Thursday, some students will get the chance to share their own stories.

“Just kind of give a diverse background on the round table and telling that story and engaging,” said McFayden.

Past high profile visits have put the college on a national scale.

Dr. Sheree Utash, WSU Tech President and Vice President of Workforce Development at Wichita State University, released the following statement about the visit:

“It has been a privilege to represent Wichita and the State of Kansas as a member of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board. It is an honor to host Secretary Mike Pompeo and Advisor Ivanka Trump at WSU Tech’s National Center for Aviation Training to showcase how Wichita, the Air Capital of the World, is aligning career technical education to meet business and industry needs. We are excited to have students witness local aviation and manufacturing companies sign the Pledge to America’s Workers to commit to new or enhanced career and job training opportunities for American workers.”

“I think this is an opportunity for us to come to the table and show off all of the wonderful programming efforts that are going on and would be a very good model nationwide,” said McFayden.

Secretary Pompeo and Advisor Trump will also visit Textron Aviation for a tour and will meet with employees who benefit from Textron’s Pledge to America’s Workers commitment.

During the WSU Tech visit, there will be a round-table discussion.

