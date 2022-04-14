WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – WSU Tech will offer full-ride scholarships to help meet the needs of local aviation, manufacturing, and healthcare businesses.

The Wichita Promise scholarship program offers eight-week training schedules in high-demand careers

and guaranteed job interviews. Classes begin in May and early June 2022, and by the end, individuals will leave the program with a certificate, job opportunities, and no college debt.

“The Wichita Promise aims to put people to work fast,” Dr. Sheree Utash, WSU Tech president, said. “As part of our commitment to provide trained and educated individuals to a variety of industries, we continue to monitor the workforce needs. We hope that this scholarship will help remove any barriers that hold individuals back from pursuing careers in aviation, manufacturing, and healthcare.”

WSU Tech began the tuition-free Wichita Promise scholarship program over six years ago in the Fall of 2016 and has helped nearly 1,000 individuals by awarding over $1.4 million in scholarships. WSU Tech usually offers the Wichita Promise only during the spring and fall semesters, but the summer session will be offered during a critical time for industry partners who need to hire talent.

“We are hearing from employers on a daily basis about their need to fill critical positions within their organizations,” Caleb Fouse, director of WSU Tech career services, said. “If students can commit to working hard for the duration of their program, this scholarship will put them in a great position to get a job in their industry and a foot in the door of a new career opportunity.”

Eligible programs for the Summer 2022 semester Wichita Promise scholarship include:

Aviation & Manufacturing

• Composite Fabrication, Technical Certificate

• Aviation Sheetmetal Assembly, Technical Certificate

• CNC Operator, Technical Certificate

Healthcare

• Certified Nurse Aide (CNA), Certificate of Completion

“We are experiencing an incredible need for CNAs,” Doug Stark, Comfort Care Homes and Comfort Keepers president, said. “The Wichita Promise offers a great opportunity for an individual to get certified and ready to work without having to pay for it.”

WSU Tech hopes to award over 100 scholarships on a first-come, first-serve basis but is prepared to offer more based on demand and encourages all who are interested to apply. The first CNA class begins May 9, 2022, and aviation and manufacturing programs will start in early June. The deadline to enroll for June classes is May 26, 2022. To view eligibility requirements, and program details, or to apply, visit www.wsutech.edu/WichitaPromise.