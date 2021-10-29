WSU to hold presidential inauguration ceremony for Dr. Richard Muma

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University will hold a presidential inauguration ceremony for Dr. Richard Muma on Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Muma was appointed in May by the Kansas Board of Regents following a term as interim president. He is the 15th president of the university.

Several local and state diplomats will be in attendance, including Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, who will be presenting the Presidential Medallion to Muma. Also in attendance will be several Wichita State leaders, student organizations and delegates from several other educational institutions.

Dr. Richard Muma (KSN News)

Muma, who goes by Rick, was born in Wichita but raised in Houston. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Physician Assistant Studies from the University of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston, a Master of Public Health in Community Health from the University of Texas Health Science Center-Houston, and a Ph.D. in higher education administration from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

He has more than 30 years of experience as a professor, administrator and physician assistant in internal medicine and infectious diseases.