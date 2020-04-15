WSU wants to tear down Cessna Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University is asking the Kansas Board of Regents for permission to tear down Cessna Stadium.

The Regents have it on their agenda for a two-day meeting that starts this afternoon.

The 30,000-seat stadium has been on the campus for 74 years. It was the home for the Shocker football program until football ended in 1986.

The team locker rooms and support facilities that are currently in the stadium are being relocated to the new Student Athlete Center that is currently being built adjacent to Koch Arena.

In its request to the regents, WSU says the stadium is in poor condition and has outlasted the typical lifespan of exposed steel structures.

The school spent more than $100,000 on repairs after a 2017 study found significant steel repair was needed for immediate safety.

WSU say the building will continue to need repairs and is a continuing public safety concern. The school says the stadium is also not ADA compliant.

WSU wants to demolish the stadium in two separate phases so that track activities could continue until a new, smaller multi-purpose stadium is built on the site.

The new facility would serve both men’s and women’s athletics and the regional community by supporting soccer, lacrosse, and track and field events for both WSU and K-12 aged tournaments.

Phase 1 of the demolition of Cessna Stadium would focus on the east stands. Phase 2 would be demolition of the west stands and the press box.

The school estimates the cost of razing the building at approximately $1.4 million. It says the money would come from private funds and restricted fee funds.

KSN will monitor the Board of Regents meeting and let you know the decision.

