WSU’s Clayton McGinness named AAC pitcher of the week

Wichita State University pitcher Clayton McGinness has been named the American Athletic Conference’s Pitcher of the Week for his performance on the mound during the week of May 6-12, it was announced Monday, May 13.

A 6-foot-1 senior right-hander from Amazonia, Mo., McGinness becomes WSU’s inaugural Pitcher of the Week in The American after firing his first-career complete game in the Shockers’ 3-1 victory over No. 8 ECU on Senior Day, Saturday, May 11, at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field.

McGinness went the distance on the mound, throwing all nine innings and allowing just one earned run on five hits with only one walk and four strikeouts on 103 pitches to lead Wichita State to its first win over a top-10 opponent since 2014.

He also helped turn two key 1-6-3 double plays and did not allow an extra-base hit in the contest.

McGinness and Wichita State travel to Oral Roberts for a midweek game Tuesday, May 14, at 6 p.m. in Tulsa, Okla.