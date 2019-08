WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State is getting a new sculpture of an old friend.

The eight-foot sculpture of the WuShock, the Wichita State mascot, will be placed on the entrance plaza of the new YMCA and Student Wellness Center.

The school says the statue is thanks to Steve Clark, a longtime supporter of the “Y” and The Shockers.

There’s no word yet when the sculpture will be installed and dedicated.