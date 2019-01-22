WWE Diva speaks with KSN about her inspirations and the power of women in wrestling
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Kansas Today's Gwyn Bevel sits down with Naomi of WWE in studio to discuss her inspirations, the shifting fan demographics, and the rising importance of women in the wrestling show.
National / World
