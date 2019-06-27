WWII explosives found in deceased veterans home causes scare

WAKEENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – WaKeeney residents were put on alert when when World War II era explosives were found inside an area home on Thursday.

The WaKeeney Police Department blocked Warren Ave from N 4th St to N 3rd St as a precaution due to information we… Posted by WaKeeney Police Department on Thursday, June 27, 2019

Family members were cleaning out the home of a US military veteran who passed away. They discovered the box of older grenades and WWII era explosives and contacted authorities.

The bomb squad approaches home containing World War II grenades in WaKeeney, Kansas. (Courtesy: WaKeeney Police Department Facebook)

The WaKeeney Police Department cleared the home and blocked a large radius of Warren Avenue from North 4th Street to 3rd Street as a precautionary measure shortly before 1 p.m.

WaKeeney police posted this message on social media, “There is not danger to the public at this time.”

WaKeeney police contacted KHP to bring in a special bomb squad unit to take care of the device.

The bomb squad was able to remove most of the devices. An army agency was consulted on another.

Everyone was allowed to return to their homes.