Wyandotte Nation expects Park City casino within a year

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – You could see slot machines as soon as next year in Park City.

“In a perfect setting we would like to be breaking ground in the next 90 to 120 days,” said Wyandotte Nation Chief Billy Friend. “And within a year maybe having our first phase open.”

This month the Assistant Secretary of Indian Affairs approved 10.2 acres of land into Trust for the Wyandotte Nation in Park City.

This allows up to Class 2 gaming on the property as Native American Trust land.

The slot machines will be Class 2 type machines, like bingo games, but look and act like Vegas-style slot machines.

The tribe will work with the State of Kansas on a compact. If a compact is reached then other slot machines, table games and other amenities would be added to the mix in Park City.

The land is near the old Wild West World development in Park City, just off the interstate. The tribe has bought the Wild West World land to develop other businesses on that property.

Park City officials are excited about the development.

“There’s 109 acres around there and we are really excited about partnering with the Wyandotte Nation in order to develop that,” said Dana Walden, Assistant City Administrator for Park City. “For opportunities for jobs and entertainment and shopping and other opportunities.”

Wyandotte Nation bought the original piece of land decades ago, according to Chief Friend, for the purpose of using federal settlement monies to put the land into trust. It was only this month the land finally reached trust status.

“We worked on it before,” said Chief Friend. “But our attention turned to Kansas City and the property we have there.”

In the 90s the Wyandotte Nation opened Class 2 bingo-style gaming slot machines on their property in Kansas City, Kansas. The Kansas attorney general at the time ordered the gaming machines to be removed, calling them illegal.

Ultimately, after years of operating and legal challenges, the 10th Circuit Court said Class 2 gaming was legal on the tribal trust land in Kansas.

“So we have quite a bit of legal precedent set over the years on that issue,” said Chief Friend. “But we are looking forward to this exciting opportunity to work with the State of Kansas to put a compact together and develop the Park City community with a lot of development beyond the casino.”

Chief Friend says the tribe is in the process of updating the development plan now that Class 2 gaming is on the way with the land in trust.

KSN reached out to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt to get a statement on the Wyandotte Nation land being put into federal trust for gaming purposes.

The statement says, “While litigation related to the matter was pending in federal court, the Wyandotte Nation’s application to take land in Sedgwick County into trust for gaming purposes was denied in a July 2014 decision letter from the Department of the Interior Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs. The attorney general’s office has not been made aware of new or continued efforts to place this land into trust since that 2014 denial, so the current announcement through the news media was surprising. We are reviewing the situation.”

Chief Friend says the matter of trust has been settled with the decision, so the federal matter is complete. Now comes a possible compact with the State of Kansas to advance the plans from Class 2 bingo slot machines to full gaming.

“Again, we really look forward to working with the state on this. It’s just an exciting development. We know other tribes in Kansas already have a compact with Kansas,” said Friend. “We want to do so much more than just gaming, but the gaming gives us a point of synergy to develop so much more in the way of development and bringing in new jobs for the area.”

Wichita native and business billionaire Phil Ruffin owns casino properties in Las Vegas. For years Ruffin has tried to get the State of Kansas to allow slot machines at his dog racing facility just across the street from the now federal trust land of the Wyandotte Nation in Park City.

“He’s tried for that (federal trust) for years and I didn’t think he had a chance. Darned if he didn’t stick with it and got it done,” said Ruffin. “So he’s got ten acres right across from my track. He’s a very good man. So I congratulate him on persistence. He finally got it done.”

Chief Friend says other than a compact with the state, there is an option for a federal compact. Friend says the priority will be working with the State of Kansas.

“We will work closely with the state on this. We look forward to conversations with the Governor, lawmakers and local leaders in Park City and Sedgwick County,” said Chief Friend. “This is just a solid opportunity for growth in Sedgwick County and Park City. We are very excited to partner with the state and local leaders on all the development opportunities.”

