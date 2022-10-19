PAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 40-year-old Wyoming man was killed in a rollover crash on Tuesday in Pawnee County. The crash happened 11 miles south of Rush Center around 7 p.m.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a semi was northbound on U.S. 183 when a Toyota, driven by a Syracuse woman, was passing the semi in a no-passing zone. A third vehicle that was heading southbound went into the ditch to avoid a head-on collision with the Toyota. The semi went onto the east shoulder of the road before it lost control. It overcorrected, crossed the highway and entered the west ditch, coming to rest on the top.

The driver of the semi, Nathaniel J. Dunlay of Torrington, Wyoming, died in the crash. He wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, according to the KHP report. The woman in the Toyota wasn’t injured.