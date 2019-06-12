Years of erosion cause stretch of Webb Road to close for good

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Years of rain and erosion forces Sedgwick County to close a section of Webb Road permanently.

Nearly 800 feet of Webb Road, just south of 79th Street South where Spring Creek has been eating at the roadway, will be closed off to drivers as a permanent solution to the long-term erosion problem.

Officials considered multiple options to fix the road other than total closure, like creating a cul-de-sac. But, ultimately they could not come to a consensus in a timely manner.

One plan was estimated to cost as much as $700,000, but public works says they couldn’t wait any longer due to safety concerns.