‘Yes, This Room’ inspires abuse survivors to share their stories

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For many, the holiday season is spent shopping, cooking and spending time with loved ones. But, for some, the focus around the holidays is survival.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has created an initiative called Yes, This Room, and it’s bringing survivors forward who want to share their stories.

Yes, This Room encourages people to open up the conversation about sexual assault and domestic violence, regardless of where they are.

National domestic violence hotlines show a decrease in calls during the holidays, but see a spike in early January. This could mean some of the victims are thinking about seeking help during the holiday season.

“Sexual assault does happen in Kansas,” said Katie Naccarato with the Wichita Family Crisis Center. “It happens in Wichita. It has happened to people you love and people you know and care about. Yes, it has happened to someone in this room.”

In the promotional videos for Yes, This Room, it shows church rooms, classrooms, gyms, and rooms of all types in hopes of urging people to bring up the topic of abuse and assault to change what’s happening in the courtroom.

“The abuse happened so often,” said Kirstin Rickert, domestic violence survivor. “If I didn’t lie and say the right things or if I wasn’t back in the right amount of time from dropping my kids off at school, I would get beat.”

Rickert is the face of survival. She said she wishes she would have seen a video like Yes, This Room to assure her there is a way out.

“If I would’ve had that,” said Rickert. “I would’ve left sooner. I don’t want anybody to go through what I’ve been through.”

With the help of law enforcement all over Kansas and survivors sharing their stories, abuse advocates say this initiative is inspiring people to demand change.

“The community is wanting to take a stand,” said Naccarato. “They’re wanting it to be a safer place for them and for survivors.”

Rickert encourages people to get help as soon as possible and assures them there are plenty of resources available.

“That first step will lead to hundreds of others that will get you back on your feet,” said Rickert. “You can do it. You can stand on your own two feet.”

For more information about Yes, This Room, click here.

Local help is available through the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center and the Wichita Family Crisis Center.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault or needs help, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233. Both are open 24 hours a day. You can also chat with advocates on the organizations’ websites.

LATEST STORIES: