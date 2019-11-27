YMCA holds annual We Care Dinner

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An early Thanksgiving meal was served by volunteers Wednesday at the downtown YMCA. It was for the 42nd annual We Care Dinner.

Volunteers served the traditional turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and pumpkin pie to all of those in attendance. Those who help with the dinner say it is rewarding to give back.

“You know they open the doors for anyone who wants to come in for a meal and so for us to be able to provide the service, I’ve served the tables, and you see the same people every year, you get to know folks a little bit. It’s kind of nice to see them, check up on them, see how things are going,” said Jadd Munn, RCB Bank.

“We have so many volunteers for people that want to work and want to help. That is what makes it special as well,” said LaVonta Williams, volunteer.

Coats, hats, gloves, and socks were provided to those in need. A meal to take home was also served.

