YMCA’s annual We Care Thanksgiving Dinner will still be held

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 43rd YMCA annual We Care Thanksgiving Dinner will still go on despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The dinner will be Wednesday, November 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Robert D. Love Downtown YMCA.

The YMCA said sponsors felt strongly about the event despite the challenges this year.

Instead of a sit-down dinner, meals will be served for carry out. The YMCA said a bus ride will be offered to the event.

Tickets for the dinner can be picked up at the front desk of the Downtown YMCA.

Tickets may be redeemed for one free meal. Masks required for entry. You will have to present a ticket for a free city bus ride to dinner.

