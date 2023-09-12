YODER, Kan. (KSNW) — Reno County is again warning residents who get their water from Rural Water District 101 in the Yoder area not to consume the water.

Nitrate levels in the water have again risen above safe levels. Testing on Sept. 5th showed nitrates at 11.6 milligrams per liter.

That number exceeds the maximum of 10 milligrams per liter under both Kansas and EPA regulations. High nitrate levels in water supplies are typically caused by the inorganic fertilizer and animal manure seeping into the ground and into the water.

Exposure to high levels of nitrates can lead to cancer, birth defects, and other significant health issues. Yoder area residents should not drink, cook, or bathe with the water until nitrate levels drop to a safe level.

Reno County Public Works is currently in discussions with the City of Hutchinson to purchase water for the district.