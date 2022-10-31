WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — You could win a Christmas tree, presents and more at the 8th Annual Fez-tival of Trees.

The 8th Annual Fez-tival of Trees is taking place from Nov. 18-22 and 25-27 at the Midian Shrine Center, 130 N. Topeka, in Wichita.

Times of the Fez-tival vary depending on the day:

Fridays — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays — 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sundays — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday and Tuesday — 5 to 8 p.m.

Decorated trees with items underneath were created by various groups, local businesses as well as other members of the community to raffle off. Gift baskets will also be up for raffle.

The Fez-tival will also have a marketplace with local vendors, a Sweet Shoppe serving homemade candies and cookies, and a Snowflake Cafe that will be open for lunch and dinner with food specials. On Fridays and Saturdays, starting at 9 a.m., breakfast will also be served. Guests will also have the opportunity to take a selfie with Santa.

Admission to the Fez-tival is $5 per person over the age of 10. Anyone 10 and under gets in for free. Tickets will be for sale at the door during the event.

Raffle tickets for the trees and baskets will be sold for $1 at the event. All trees, which are artificial, their decorations and the items underneath will be included in the raffle.

There will also be a free Black Friday Weekend giveaway.

Ticket holders do not need to be present at the drawing to win. They will be notified.

The raffle drawing will be on Sunday, Nov. 27. at 3:30 p.m.

The 8th Annual Fez-tival of Trees will benefit the Midian Shrine Center to assist the organization in continuing its various activities in the communities in which members live, work, and raise their families.

According to Terri Wells, “This event will keep our Shrine Center up and running which in turn assists in fulfilling Midian Shrine’s philanthropic mission, to provide specialized pediatric care for orthopedics, burn injuries, spinal cord injuries and cleft lip and palate. Currently Midian Shrine has nearly 400 special children in our jurisdiction receiving this care.”

For more information, like Midian Shrine Feztival of Trees on Facebook.