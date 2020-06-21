‘You help me feel human again’: Non-profit working to bring mobile shower units to Wichita homeless community

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A cool shower on a hot day can go a long way. For many people experiencing homelessness, that is not an easy task.

“For a lot of people on the street, it’s very hard to try to get a shower, and it becomes the kind of thing where your dignity, really takes a hit,” said Paul Schmitz, executive director of Shower Up.

Shower Up is a non-profit based in Nashville, Tennessee. Their mission is to provide free mobile showers and personal care to those in need. They are teaming up with Church on The Street and other businesses to make the mobile showers a reality for Wichita.

Sunday, June 21, they brought a mobile shower unit to Wichita to demonstrate the difference it can make to the Air Capital.

“When they get a shower, they come out, and they say you help me feel human again. Oftentimes, they’re looked past or looked through or ignored and that’s demoralizing,” he said.

Each mobile unit has three private shower stalls that are clean, air-conditioned, have unlimited hot water, and a lock for privacy. The showers will be available for free and have no time limit per shower. The non-profit says they will provide clean towels, washcloths, and all toiletries needed.

Schmitz says their program is about more than getting clean.

“It’s about restoring hope, rebuilding dignity, and hopefully, then giving them the idea that you know tomorrow’s a new day and maybe tomorrow leads to a job or maybe tomorrow leads to getting into housing or maybe tomorrow just leads to restoring a relationship that’s been broken.”

Shower Up is hoping to raise $75,000 to bring a mobile shower unit to Wichita to be available year-round. As of Sunday, June 21, they have raised $15,000 but still need the community’s help.

