‘You watch out for me and I will watch out for you’: Neighbors in Butler County share scary Sunday evening experience

BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A landowner tried to stop two men from stealing his property Sunday evening in rural Butler County. That’s when things took a frightening turn.

The Butler County Sheriff says a pair of perpetrators pointed guns at the property owner when their vehicles collided. Shortly after the collision, the perpetrators took off on foot leaving the car behind.

Neighbors say Sunday nights are usually calm but that changed when their phones started ringing.

“We were watching TV,” said Debbie Albright, who lives nearby.

“They had police out here,” another anonymous neighbor added.

“It was spooky, but we all made it,” Albright said.

“It is kind of exciting,” the other neighbor shared.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office sent out a call late Sunday afternoon warning residents of two armed suspects in the area.

“It was to stay in the house and lock the doors and call if you see something,” the anonymous neighbor said.

The lines would not stop ringing from there.

“Actually, my husband called the neighbors next to us, and they were glad that we called them,” Albright said.

“He asked if we were alright, and I told them we were doing fine,” her neighbor added.

Not the usual conversation Albright and her family have with neighbors — to be on the lookout for people who may have guns and could be anywhere.

The whole ordeal started with an attempted burglary near the intersection at 230th St. and Butler Road.

“I got a little bit scared because we have never had anything like that happen before,” said Albright.

Albright said she cares about her neighbor even though they don’t talk every day.

“I know my neighbor next to me, and they have a son, but he does not live here,” Albright stated.

“You watch out for me, and I will watch out for you,” says Albright’s neighbor. “It is a good thing.”

That communication made them feel safe through this uncertain episode. But they are certain of who they can trust — each other.

“We never did find out what happened,” the Albright’s neighbor said.

“You are just one community, and you share it,” Albright added.

Deputies say of the two suspects, Shawn Kinder of Wichita, 48, has been taken into custody. He is accused of aggravated assault and aggravated burglary. Deputies are still looking for the second suspect.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 800-794-0190.

LATEST STORIES: