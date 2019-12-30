Young bull moose spotted twice in north-central Kansas

Live Now
SCANDIA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a young bull moose has been spotted twice in north-central Kansas.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism said Friday that the moose was captured on a trail camera along the Republic River near the Republic County town of Scandia.

The moose was also spotted earlier this month about 20 miles northwest of Scandia.

State wildlife research biologist Matt Peek said then that the spotting was “very rare.” Prior to this month, the last time it happened was when a bull moose wandered into the state in 1989 on its way to Oklahoma.

