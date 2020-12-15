Young mother walks 6 miles to work, Kansas community gives her a van

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — For the last two weeks, people in Franklin County have noticed a woman walking along 59 Highway between Ottawa and Princeton, no matter how cold it was.

Those concerned citizens called the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office about her. Deputies checked on her and learned she was walking six miles to work at a truck stop and then six miles back at the end of her shift.

The deputies would give her a ride the rest of the way.

They say the 24-year-old woman from Princeton, Kansas, made several comments about how she had to walk so she could feed her two children and that she was very motivated to take care of her family any way she could.

Last week, after giving the woman a ride to work, some of the deputies got together to discuss how to help her.

After only a few days, they had enough donations from citizens, businesses and their “No Shave November” funds to give the woman a van, two new car seats, the registration for the van, the first year of car insurance, and a gift card and some cash.

This morning, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and members of the community, in partnership with Love’s Truck Stop, surprised the woman with the early Christmas present.

“I am very proud of the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office,” said Sheriff Jeff Richards in a message. “This is not just something they did, this shows who they are. I am proud of who they are! This is an example of their commitment to serve our community.”

The sheriff’s office sends special thanks to the anonymous deputies, John and Erin Coffman, Bill Crowley, Napa Auto Parts, T&W Sanitation, and Ripples of Change.