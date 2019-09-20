Younger generation putting dent in detention deputy shortage in Sedgwick County

An end is in sight to the constant understaffing at the Sedgwick County Jail thanks, in part, to a younger generation.

Last December the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office changed the age requirement from 19 to 18. it is something, initially, they were apprehensive about.

“They are going to test you,” says Captain Jared Schechter. “They are going to try you.”

Working in a detention facility, or jail, is not for everyone, but for the ones who can handle it it is a great opportunity. Especially for a younger generation.

“I love it,” says Detention Deputy Tavyn Childers.

“Your 18 year olds you think, wow, they are really stepping up,'” says Detention Deputy Paige Watts.

It wasn’t an easy decision for the sheriff’s office to lower the age requirement.

“We kind of questioned that decision. Our hiring age was 19 and what were we losing? What did we risk losing?” asks Schechter.

The sheriff’s office learned the move paid dividends.

“They are super go getters,” explains Watts.

“I feel younger than everybody but I feel like nobody really treats me younger,” Childers adds.

This newest graduating class has cut the need for deputies in the jail nearly in half. Watts and Childers, though separated by age and experience, come at a time of great need.

“You can already tell from the morale of the staff, they are excited,” says Schechter.

Childers did some work monitoring the pods on Thursday. He has two weeks left before he is on his own. At 19 years old he has the same expectations as any other detention deputy.

“They are like, ‘You can not do that. You are 19. Yeah, watch me,'” Childers says.

Though he’s not the youngest in his class the five 18 year-olds who are, he says, are trained and ready.

“I feel like 18-year-olds like a challenge,” Childers says.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says after the next graduating class they could have nearly a surplus of detention deputies by the beginning of next year.