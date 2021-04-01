Your 2021 Admiral Windwagon Smith is?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The identity of Admiral Windwagon Smith, the official ambassador of Riverfest 2021, was revealed today via an original film created by Digital Brand presented on Facebook.

Clay Bastian was announced as Admiral Windwagon Smith XLVII—again.

Bastian’s previous Admiral Reveal had just taken place in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Nearly all of his speaking engagements, appearances, and festival activities were canceled. The decision was made to extend Bastian’s admiralty through 2021

A Wichita native, Bastian was born in Wichita graduated from Wichita Collegiate School in 1975 and the University of Kansas in 1979. He returned to Wichita to join his family’s business, now called Fidelity Bank, and was the company’s first marketing manager. Bastian retired from Fidelity in 2018.

Riverfest 2021 will be presented on two extended weekends, one in the early summer and one in the fall. For more on the Wichita Riverfest, click here.