WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Last month, Evergy customers learned the company wants to raise rates.

Customers in Evergy’s Kansas Central region, including Wichita, Hutchinson, Manhattan, Topeka, and Pittsburg, would pay $14.24 more a month.

Customers in the Kansas Metro region, including Lenexa and Overland Park, would pay $3.47 more a month.

Before the rate hike can happen, Evergy has to get the approval of the Kansas Corporation Commission. The KCC regulates utility rate increases in Kansas.

An Evergy spokesperson said the rate hike is needed for infrastructure improvements that enhance reliability and resiliency.

The KCC is holding public hearings in July for customers to learn more about Evergy’s request and to make comments about it.

Topeka, July 11 at 6 p.m. Washburn Institute of Technology Main Conference Center, Building A 5724 SW Huntoon Street

Overland Park, July 13 at 6 p.m. KU Edwards BEST Conference Center 12600 S. Quivira Road

Wichita, July 27 at 6 p.m. WSU Hughes Metropolitan Complex, Low Auditorium 5014 E 29 th Street North



If you cannot attend a meeting, you can take part via Zoom, but you must register on the KCC’s website in advance. If you do not intend to comment, you can watch the hearings on the KCC’s YouTube channel.

Other options for commenting are to:

Click here to submit a comment on the KCC website.

Mail a comment to: Kansas Corporation Commission Office 1500 SW Arrowhead Road Topeka, KS 66604-4027

Call the KCC’s Office of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at 785-271-3140 or 800-662-0027.

The deadline to submit a comment is 5 p.m. on Sept. 29.

The KCC will decide about Evergy’s rate request on or before Jan. 4, 2024.