WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — If you take your phone to municipal court in Wichita, you will not be allowed to use it. Starting Monday, you will have to place it in a locked pouch.

“We’ve seen a large increase in phone utilization during court,” Nathan Emmorey, Municipal Court administrator, said. “What we’re … seeing are victims being texted or harassed from the courtroom by defendants and also having those phones be a distraction, going off, recording court and posting videos with derogatory statements about judges.”

He said he would prefer people to leave their phones in their vehicles, but he understands that it would make some people uncomfortable to be away from their phones.

Starting Monday, July 31, courtroom visitors will be given a pouch called a Yondr bag for their phone.

“We’ll ask them to mute or silence their phone or turn it off, place their phone in the bag and then just seal it,” Emmorey said. “They may maintain possession of their own phone.”

Nathan Emmorey, Municipal Court administrator, demonstrates how a Yondr bag is unlocked, July 27, 2023. (Courtesy City of Wichita)

Courtroom workers will not take the phone. If a picture or video on the phone is needed for evidence, the court clerk can unlock the pouch.

“When they conclude their time in court, they go out by our security desk, place the phone on the magnet and get their phone right back,” Emmorey said.

The City of Wichita says having phones locked up will:

Keep visitors, witnesses, victims and defendants from having private conversations and personal information recorded,

Lead to more efficient court hearings as people will be able to focus on the proceedings instead of on their phones, and

Reduce disruptions from incoming calls, text messages and alerts.

“It’s something that allows us to maintain court security, maintain the safety of victims without depriving people of their phones,” Emmorey said.

The City is leasing the bags for $3,000 a year. Click here to learn more about the Yondr bags and how they work.