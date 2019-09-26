Youth suicide rates increase 50% in Kansas from 2016 to 2017

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Youth suicide is on the rise across the country and Kansas is no exception.

In 2017, there were 32 suicides from Kansans 10 to 17 years old. The Kansas Attorney General’s office released the report Wednesday saying it is a 50% increase from 2016.

Nicole Fenoglio, president and founder of the non-profit Stop Suicide ICT, says her group is working to combat that by partnering with local schools for prevention training. One of their latest partnerships being with Wichita Public Schools.

“It’s so important that people, that these kids are around majority of their day learn to kind of pick up what those signs are that someone is struggling and know how to help them, “said Fenoglio.

Shawna Allen, Senior Director of Out Patient Services at the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas, says anyone can help someone in need. It can be as simple as asking a question.

“You know just checking in with ‘Are you okay?’ ‘What’s going on?’ ‘I’m here to talk’. Definitely not ever saying, ‘What’s wrong with you?'” said Allen.



Fenoglio says people should not be afraid to mention the S-word.

“I think so many people are afraid if they mention the word suicide or if they ask someone if they’re having thoughts, that’s going to put the idea in their head. But research tells us that is absolutely not true,” said Fenoglio.

If you are having thoughts of hurting yourself, there is one main message Allen wants to pass along, “the biggest thing that I can say is you’re not alone.”

If you or anyone you know is dealing with suicidal thoughts, you can call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.

