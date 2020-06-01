Zagster will shut down Bike Share ICT effective immediately

Local
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Zagster says that due to the effect of COVID-19, Bike Share ICT will be closed down immediately. The company sent out an email to users on Monday.

The company said it has disabled all rides and will be terminating rider accounts. All bike stations will be removed this week.

If you have any questions on your account, call support@zagster.com.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories