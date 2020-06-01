WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Zagster says that due to the effect of COVID-19, Bike Share ICT will be closed down immediately. The company sent out an email to users on Monday.
The company said it has disabled all rides and will be terminating rider accounts. All bike stations will be removed this week.
If you have any questions on your account, call support@zagster.com.
LATEST STORIES:
- With Pompeo out, GOP looks to Rep. Marshall in Kansas race
- Zagster will shut down Bike Share ICT effective immediately
- Cases of coronavirus in Kansas top 10,000, with 217 deaths
- Kansas Highway Patrol: Extra caution needed on roads during harvest
- T.J.’s Forecast: Heat and humidity ramp up, stray storm chances return