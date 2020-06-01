Zagster will shut down Bike Share ICT effective immediately

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Zagster says that due to the effect of COVID-19, Bike Share ICT will be closed down immediately. The company sent out an email to users on Monday.

The company said it has disabled all rides and will be terminating rider accounts. All bike stations will be removed this week.

If you have any questions on your account, call support@zagster.com.

