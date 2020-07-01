Zelta temporarily closes at East Kellogg on Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Construction on East Kellogg will shut down Zelta beginning Monday, July 6, and continuing for two months, for pavement reconstruction. The roadway is the last of the original East Kellogg/Zelta pavement on the site. Existing pavement will be removed and new concrete pavement will be at the same elevation as the north and south frontage roads.

Eastbound drivers on the south frontage road between Greenwich and Zelta will be rerouted through a U-turn under East Kellogg, or allowed to continue to the Kansas Turnpike on-ramp or 127th Street connection. Drivers also will be allowed to turn south on Zelta to enter the shopping center.

Southbound drivers on Zelta will only be allowed a right turn at the East Kellogg overpass. Northbound traffic south of Kellogg on Zelta will not be allowed, and will need to follow the directions on the south frontage road.

Travel will be closed at this intersection for about two months, weather permitting, and drivers are requested to use alternative routes as much as possible.

Construction on the first East Kellogg Improvement project started in August 2015 and includes a redesigned Kellogg and Webb intersection and widening of Kellogg from Webb to Greenwich. A second project, started in 2016 and expected to be completed in 2021, continues widening Kellogg to a six-lane freeway between Greenwich and K-96. In addition, new ramps will be constructed for southbound I-35/KTA to westbound US-54 and eastbound US-54 to both northbound and southbound I-35/KTA.

The projects are a partnership between the City of Wichita, Kansas Department of Transportation and Kansas Turnpike Authority. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and stay informed to improve their travel during these changes and throughout the project. More information is available at www.e54ict.com.

