In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive rent in Wichita using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Observed Rent Index as of January 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com. Keep reading to see whether your zip code made the list.

realtor.com

#6. 67211 (Wichita)

– Typical rent: $780

— 9.1% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +3.2%

— #5 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +10.6%

– Pictured (for rent): 1351 S Ellis St, Wichita 67211 ($900, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#5. 67213 (Wichita)

– Typical rent: $799

— 6.9% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +4.3%

— #3 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +13.0%

– Pictured (for rent): 219 S Millwood St, Wichita 67213 ($495, 1 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#4. 67203 (Wichita)

– Typical rent: $827

— 3.6% less than typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +1.8%

— #6 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +8.1%

– Pictured (for rent): 752 N Westridge Dr, Wichita 67203 ($1,045, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#3. 67217 (Wichita)

– Typical rent: $860

— 0.2% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +5.3%

— #1 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +10.0%

– Pictured (for rent): 3335 Chase St S, Wichita 67217 ($995, 3 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#2. 67212 (Wichita)

– Typical rent: $976

— 13.8% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +5.2%

— #2 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +18.6%

– Pictured (for rent): 921 N Elder St, Wichita 67212 ($1,200, 4 bedrooms)

realtor.com

#1. 67207 (Wichita)

– Typical rent: $1,056

— 23.1% above typical rent in metro

– 1 year rent change: +4.0%

— #4 fastest growing rent among zip codes in metro

– 10 year rent change: +10.0%

– Pictured (for rent): 8760 E Harry Ct, Wichita 67207 ($1,550, 4 bedrooms)