Zoo welcomes seven baby endangered alligators

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo says seven Chinese alligators hatched overnight at the zoo.

The Chinese alligator is ranked as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature, IUCN, Red List.

There are fewer than 120 Chinese alligators left in the wild.

The zoo says the seven babies are important to the survival of the species.

The tiny creatures will be raised behind the scenes at the zoo, but the zoo promises to post a lot of photos on its Facebook page.

Seven Chinese Alligators hatched overnight at the Zoo! These births are important to the survival of the Chinese… Posted by Sedgwick County Zoo on Thursday, September 5, 2019

LATEST STORIES: