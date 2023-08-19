WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Saturday saw a record-breaking temperature of 111 degrees in Wichita. The previous record was 106 degrees in 2011 per the Storm Track 3 Weather Team.

Wichita State’s Boat and Bike Rentals saw a heavy decline in those renting scooters, bikes, pedal boats, and kayaks. They normally would see up to 35 rentals on a summer weekend, today, just five. Their assistant director says those who did make it out, found unique ways to maneuver through the heat.

“They’re going out, they’re hanging out under the bridge, they’re on the water, they’re still getting that serene activity, but they’re not really doing what they would be if it was 68 or 86 degrees outside,” said Rachel Tuck, assistant director of Boats and Bikes.

Others, like Sheila and Joe Gantt, decided to set up the Keeper of the Plains as they handed out bottled water. They have been their daily life for the past three weeks, always with a speaker to play tunes and enjoying the company of people passing through the area.

“Just to kind of kick up the vibe, the music keeps us company, we meet so many interesting people visiting Wichita,” said Sheila Gantt.

The couple plans to be there with their water and music, making sure people are staying hydrated, until the extreme summer weather is over.