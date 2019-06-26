Lock your car, take the keys: Auto thefts on the rise in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A recent report showed Wichitans aren’t taking necessary precautions to prevent auto theft.

The Wichita area is ranked #8 in the nation for auto thefts, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB).

The ranking includes vehicle thefts in Sedgwick, Butler, Harvey and Sumner counties.

The report shows an increase of 372 vehicle thefts in the Wichita area last year. Overall, 3,547 vehicles were stolen.

According to the NICB public affairs director, Frank Scafidi, the numbers came from the National Crime Information Center.

“It’s surprising,” said Wichita Police Lt. Scott Brunow, who leads the auto theft unit.

Brunow added he knew auto thefts were high, but not high enough to rank in the top 10 nationwide.

“A lot of people are leaving their keys in their cars. They’re leaving their cars unlocked,” said Brunow. “That doesn’t help. That’s contributing, for sure.”

Cars are being stolen all across Wichita, but sometimes it fluctuates.

“Certain seven-day periods or 28-day periods, you may see a certain hot spot,” Brunow said. “I’ve seen them in the area of the airport. I’ve seen them in the area of Towne East, the downtown core area, South Broadway, North Broadway.”

When police notice a hot spot, it uses more resources in that area to combat it.

In response to 2018 numbers, the auto theft unit started focusing on four types of crime: auto theft, auto larcenies, burglaries and robberies.

“A lot of times, those crimes are tied in with the same people,” explained Brunow.

Since focusing on the four crimes, Brunow reported this year’s numbers are lower than years past.

“We’ve seen a little over a 17% decrease, year-to-date, in auto thefts. Robberies, we’ve seen a 23% decrease. Burglaries, 18% decrease, year-to-date,” Brunow shared.

However, there’s a slight increase in larcenies to auto crimes, which police are working to combat.

Brunow created a Twitter to educate the public and create awareness about the four types of crimes his unit focuses on.

Follow Brunow on Twitter: @AutoTheftWPD

The lieutenant also shared that he met with the Sedgwick County District Attorney on Tuesday to talk about how to better prosecute these crimes.

“As far as the auto theft section and what it takes for detectives to better present cases, and what more information could we include to get more cases charged,” he said.

Drivers can also keep auto theft rates down by using common sense, police said.

Take all valuables out of the car. Don’t leave the keys inside. Lock the car doors.