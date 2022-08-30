ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — On Tuesday morning, the Andover Police Department identified a woman who was killed over the weekend as 81-year-old Maryln Valeta Harvey of Andover, along with the alleged suspect, her 23-year-old great-grandson Tristan Paul Weir of Andover.

Now, friends and coworkers are sharing who Harvey was.

Harvey worked in a bank until she retired at 65 years old, then moved to work as a property manager for Mennonite Housing in Andover.

After the news of her death, family, friends, and her residents are shocked to hear the news.

“I just can’t say enough good things about her,” said a longtime friend and coworker of Harvey.

Friends said Harvey was nice to everyone, organized, and loved her sports.

“From tennis to football and basketball, baseball, that was her thing,” said a longtime friend and coworker of Harvey.

Her longtime friend and coworker of 18 years said Harvey was a dependable employee, helping manage the Summerfield and Benton properties owned by Mennonite Housing.

“No plans to really retire anytime soon because she just loved to work,” said Harvey’s friend.

Police said Harvey was assaulted and died on Sunday and that the suspect in the case is her great-grandson.

Harvey’s sister said Weir lived with her briefly during high school, and she was protective of him.

Residents and coworkers came together Monday morning to remember Harvey and share memories of her.

“She was like a mother, a second mother but just a very sweet person,” said Harvey’s friend.

Someone they said will be missed.

“I will miss being able to call her,” said Harvey’s friend.

As of Tuesday afternoon, police said Weir is still in the hospital after he was found unconscious, and Narcan was used to revive him.

Once released, he will be transferred to the Butler County Jail.