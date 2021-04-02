Looking for a job? Hundreds of positions are now available

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – If you’ve been job searching these past few months, then your search may be over. A wide range of local jobs are now available all over the tri-state.

In northeast Kentucky, one company is now offering new positions and their making the process as convenient as possible. Their goal is to get them filled as soon as possible.

In downtown Ashland, Kentucky, cars were lined up outside the Manpower office building for their first drive-thru hiring event for the year. More than 100 jobs are currently available for both Ashland and Huntington, West Virginia.



Applicants pull into the Manpower office parking lot in Ashland, Kentucky. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

The current positions they’re hoping to fill are as follows:

Ashland area Production Worker- Grayson, KY – $11.15/hour- unlimited positions Garment Processor – Grayson, KY -$11.50/hour (2 positions) Machinist- Experience required – South Point, OH – $14-18 an hour Production Worker- Wurtland, KY – $12.25/hour-unlimited positions Lot Porter (moving RV’s, farm equipment) – Ashland, KY – $12.00/hour – 2 positions Parts Runner/Clerk- Ashland – $10.00/hour-1 position Administrative Assistant -(payroll and accounts payable experience) – $10-12 hour- Parts Counter Sales Clerk- Ashland – $10.00 hour- 1 position Pre-Delivery Inspector- Ashland – $11.00 hour- 2 positions Detailer – Ashland – $9.00 hour – 2 positions Fire Sprinkler System Installer- Ashland – $10.00/hour- 2 positions Part-time Receptionist – Ashland $10.00 hour-1 position Accounts Payable Clerk- (associates degree in Accounting) Handyman – Ashland-$10-14 per hour- 2 positions Landscaping/Grounds Workers -Ashland area $10.00 per hour – multiple positions Payroll/Timekeeping Clerk- Ashland – salary contingent upon experience – 1 position Production Workers- Morehead – $12-14 hour-6 positions

Huntington area Staffing Coordinator (Direct Hire, $40k, Bachelors Degree Required, Masters preferred) Deputy Clerk (1 opening, $13/hour) – Chesapeake, OH Housekeeper (3 openings, $10/hour) – Huntington General Industrial Laborers (2 openings, $11-$12/hour) – Huntington Production Technician (1 opening, $13/hour) South Point, OH Production Operators (multiple openings, $12.75 – $13.75/hour) Prichard, WV Customer Service Representative (1 opening, $15/hour)- Insurance Industry, Huntington Pension Consultant Assistant (1 opening, $13-$15/hour) – Huntington Accounts Payable Clerk (1 opening, $12/hr) Barboursville Maintenance Technician (1 opening, $13.50/hr) Huntington Workforce Trainer (1 opening, $17.50/hr) Wayne, WV Accounts Receivable Clerk (2 openings, $14/hr) Barboursville

Healthcare – Ashland, Huntington, and Charleston areas RN’s LPN’s CNA’s



Just last year, current employee Tyler Rowe was hired after the pandemic started. He says the opportunities last year were few and far between, but now things have changed.

We’ve seen an increase here recently with everything kind of being lifted and the vaccinations increasing and everything like that. Tyler Rowe, Manpower Staffing Specialist

But manpower is not the only company offering job opportunities. Across the tri-state, there are more jobs becoming available and you might recognize one of the employers.



McDonald’s is now accepting applicants all over the tri-state. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

In the Huntington and Charleston area, McDonald’s restaurants are looking to hire almost 700 new employees as soon as possible. The process to apply is fairly simple and you can do it on your phone.

For many in the tri-state, these opportunities could be the fresh start they’re looking for. Manpower Eastern Kentucky District Manager Paula Halm says even though the drive-thru event is over, applicants can still apply by calling (304) 529-3031 for the Huntington office and (606) 324-2155 for the Ashland office.

Manpower also says they have many positions still available and another drive-thru event could be possible in the near future.