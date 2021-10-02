Looking for interpreters, International Rescue Committee in Wichita needs your help

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Afghan refugees are making their way to Wichita and the International Rescue Committee is looking for people to help.

International Rescue Committee in Wichita’s Safety and Wellness Program Coordinator, Yeni Telles, said during the past weeks they have brought in more people to be part of their team. This is in an effort to help prepare for the arrival of several refugees.

However, they are still looking for more volunteers.

So far, they have people working in groups to help families coordinate their transportation, doctors’ appointments, and housing situation once they get to Wichita.

A big need though is for interpreters.

Telles says as more families come into the United States, they expect more people will need this resource.

“So, they have to go through a process. We still have to do background checks they still have to do the application and everything to ensure the safety of the families,” Telles explained.

The process to become a volunteer for this organization takes up to a couple of weeks.

Telles assures it’s a rewarding act of kindness.

For more information on how to get involved with International Rescue Committee, you can visit this link.