Park City looks up as it plans to build a downtown

PARK CITY, Kan. (KSNW)-Park City wants to build something it doesn’t have, a downtown district.

The 40-year-old city was built as an improvement district. It accommodates those who get off of the highway, but since becoming an official city, assistant city administrator Dana Walden said a group of dreamers wanted a downtown district.

“We don’t have a downtown district, we’ve always wanted a downtown district,” said Dana Walden.

While Covid slowed down the process, it did not stop the city leaders from moving forward on the plan.

In a partnership with Evergy and the Park City Chamber of Commerce, the city received a 2500 dollar grant to go towards planning a downtown. The city also owns the plot of land where it would be built.

The city is now working with residents to decide what recreational and visual elements they would like to see.

“What we are doing now is planning, we are wanting to set the stage for what Park City can be, we want to be a unique downtown, we want to fit Park City and we are asking people to give us your opinions,” said Walden. “We don’t have that downtown feel that a lot of older cities have and we’re very fortunate to have the land behind our city facilities at this time to make this happen.”

Walden said the city needs housing and commercial buildings but the public can decide what design they want in the plan or community features from a dog park and a splash pad.

Some residents are excited.

“It’ll bring a lot of attraction to here it’ll make people want to stay here long term, the schools here are really great. So I think it would benefit us in the long run,” said Shae Bubsy.

Others worry about footing the bill in taxes.

“I think that the money could be spent elsewhere first. I see a lot of improvements that we should have done years ago like the roads, like the parks, that are already here and get back to the pool,” said Mark Chobad.

Walden said the price of the build is undetermined, as it depends on what the public wants.

“We’re just taking this one step at a time, the first thing is to have a plan, have a solid plan that’s good that we can operationalize and make it fit Park City,” said Walden.

Once the plan is finalized city leaders will decide how it will be paid for. That could be through city budgets or taxes.

Walden said new growth like the Amazon distribution facility and the new casino will bring more revenue into the city, which will help with the fees.

In the best-case scenario, she said it would take 2-3 years to build.