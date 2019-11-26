1  of  19
Closings and Delays
Brewster - USD 314 Cheylin - USD 103 Colby Public Schools - USD 315 Goodland - USD 352 Graham County - USD 281 Hoxie Community Schools - USD 412 Northern Valley - USD 212 Oakley - USD 274 Oberlin - USD 294 Osborne County - USD 392 Plainville - USD 270 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Sacred Heart Catholic Grade School - Plainville Smith Center - USD 237 St Francis Comm Schools - USD 297 Stockton - USD 271 Triplains - USD 275 Wallace County Schools - USD 241

Lost Luggage: Avoid a travel nightmare

News

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC News) – Lost luggage can be a traveler’s nightmare.

Airlines are doing a much better job of keeping up with baggage, but it can still happen.

The airlines’ credit technology for getting a leg up on lost luggage, like radio frequency-ID tags within bag tags.

“They know step by step where that bag is at any given moment,” says ‘Points Guy’ travel expert Scott Mayerowitz. 

Many, including American, also offer free smartphone apps also help you track your bag, down to the moment it’s placed on your plane.

“You would be alerted by a text message or email that your bag was somehow delayed,” says American Airlines vice president Jim Moses.

Still, passengers can help prevent lost bags and easy recovery.

Conspicuously place your itinerary or business card inside your checked bag, and remove all old bag tags and barcodes.

Also, always carry valuables, medications and car keys in carry-ons.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories