WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Residents in Barton and Rush County have heard some loud booms in the area, some that reportedly shook a car and opened a front door on Thursday.

A KSN viewer in eastern Rush County reported hearing two loud booms and that a friend of theirs from near Olmitz said they heard the same a few days prior. Two other viewers stated that this wasn’t the first time hearing the booms over the past week as well.

KSN reached out to both Rush and Barton County.

The Rush County Sheriff’s Office told KSN that the sheriff said he heard two booms and saw a jet going east with a white line behind it. Some residents in the area say they heard a total of four booms.

The Rush County Sheriff’s Office also said that a deputy reported the boom shook his car.

Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir told KSN he had talked to the Federal Aviation Administration and was told there were military training exercises that had been scheduled in advance and would take place over a few days.

Bellendir said he believes the training exercises are the cause of the loud booms.