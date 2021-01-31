Low COVID-19 positivity rate in Sedgwick County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Sedgwick County once again seeing a lower coronavirus positivity rate. In fact, it’s the lowest percentage the county has seen since the spike in November.

As of Friday, the positivity rate in coronavirus tests is at 7.3 percent. That’s the lowest since mid-October. But Dr. Garold Minns and Mayor Brandon Whipple say that doesn’t mean we should lay off masks and social distancing

Dr. Minns says he believes reducing family gatherings and following the health orders are been a huge factor to this positive trend. However, he says the positivity rate slope remains slow and steady which means cases could once again rise if people become careless.

“Our fear is if we relax too much it will do like it’s been doing this last year it will start going back up again, and I think that’s the real message I have to give if we just stop everything we’re doing what we are there is no reason it wouldn’t just start back up,” Said County Health Officer, Dr. Garold Minns.

“Definitely the vaccine is just one tool we have to try and lower the spread and keep people safe. It is a major tool however, we are still not sure how effective it will be against the new variant strains that we are seeing,” Said Wichita Mayor, Brandon Whipple.

The current county health order limits gatherings to 25 people. Restaurants, clubs, and bars are limited to fifty percent of their fire code capacity. The order goes through February 6th.

Dr. Minns says although he would like to lift some restrictions within the county. The main priority is to get to a lower percentage than where we are right now.

