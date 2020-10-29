Lyons officer returns home to hundreds of supporters after being shot over two weeks ago

LYONS, Kan. (KSNW)-Lyons Police Sergeant Cory Ryan was shot Friday, October 16th. Less than two weeks later, he was out of the hospital. Some said his recovery is shocking.

It wasn’t an ordinary homecoming, as the Lyons Police Sergeant was met with supporters, cheers, and much more. It could be seen for nearly a hundred miles.

“It feels good to leave the hospital and it feels good to go home,” said Sergeant Cory Ryan.

From the moment he was released from the hospital to the ride home, hundreds of community members lined the streets. About a dozen agencies drove behind Sergeant Cory Ryan to honor one of their own.

“To put the emotion into words, to put feelings into the words, this isn’t always the outcome to see him home, see him back, see him with his family is amazing,” said Sterling Police Chief Derrick Ploutz.

“It’s good to have you back,” said a community member.

The Rice County Sheriff, who responded to the officer-involved shooting, said that call had him expecting the worst.

“It tugs at your heart, it’s one thing you don’t want to hear on the other side of the radio,” said Rice County Sheriff Bryant Evans.

Evans said seeing him return home gave him and the department hope.

Other community members said the same.

“He worked for me when I was still working, I hired him, he’s always been a good officer, a good-natured guy, good with the community, It feels good he survived such an ordeal,” said Retired Lyons Police Chief Chris Detmer.

Sergeant Cory Ryan’s brothers and sisters in blue said his strength is what he’s known for. They know it’s just a matter of time before he puts on the uniform again.

“He’s strong, you know, he’ll be back and we’ll be here to help,” said Evans.

Sergeant Ryan’s wife said they are settling in at home and that she is thankful he is back with their kids. She also said she’s overwhelmed with emotions over how much support was shown during his trip back home.

