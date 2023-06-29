WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Polls are now closed for the second tentative contract agreement vote between the Machinists Union and Spirit AeroSystems.

The polls closed at 4 p.m. on Thursday. KSN spoke to some union members, and the contract has more positive feedback compared to the previous version. Several workers said they believe this version will pass.

“My initial thought, before I went to walk the line this morning, was that this should pass with ease. This time everybody wants to get to work, but after talking with several people on the line, I think it’s going to be pretty close,” Christopher Turner, a Spirit worker, said.

Several said they would push for something better if possible. Others say they’re pleased their core health insurance was brought back to the bargaining table.

Some whose health insurance benefits expired the same night the previous contract did said they need to be back on that plan as soon as possible.

“I actually need health insurance and vision so I can get some safety glasses that are prescription, and I went to go look, and I can’t afford them without insurance, so the insurance part is a huge thing,” Santos Sandoval, another Spirit worker, said.

“They fighting basically over peanuts, and the thing about it is, you know, it’s peanuts to them, but it’s not really peanuts to us,” Darrick Reed, another Spirit worker, said. “All I can really say is it’s better than the last version, but I think that there is a better version that could exist.”

Union president Cornell Beard said he believes the contract is “a very good service-leading proposal.”

KSN will continue to update this story as more information comes available.

