WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Both Spirit AeroSystems and the Machinists Union are preparing for a strike when the clock strikes midnight on Saturday.

On Friday, the union set up a mobile strike headquarters near the intersection of K-15 and MacArthur. Spirit put up mesh fencing around its southeast Wichita campus near the intersection of MacArthur and Oliver in preparation for the strike.

Spirit AeroSystems sets up mesh fences to prepare for Machinists Union strike (KSN Photo)

Machinist Union president Cornell Beard confirmed they will begin picketing at midnight. Local Lodge 839 posted on Facebook for members to be at the strike headquarters at 11 p.m. on Friday.

“Be ready to man the gates!” The post reads.

The strikes comes after a Wednesday vote by Machinists Union members at Hartman arena, where members voted against a new contract. The previous contract expires at midnight on Saturday.

According to Beard, 79% of union employees voted “no” to the proposed contract, and 85% voted to strike.

Following the vote, Spirit sent out a statement saying it will suspend factory production prior to the expiration of the contract.

“Beginning with start of first shift on Thursday, June 22, all IAM-represented employees are not to report for work but will receive pay for their regularly scheduled work hours,” The statement reads. “All scheduled overtime is canceled. All employees not represented by the IAM should report to work as usual on Thursday.”

Spirit said in a news release on Friday morning it will meet with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers on Saturday at 10 a.m. to “continue negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement.”

